Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after acquiring an additional 493,870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after acquiring an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

