Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.