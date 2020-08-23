Meili (MOGU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MOGU opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Meili has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.85.

Meili Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

