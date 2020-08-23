Melanie Little Purchases 20,000 Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider Melanie Little purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,761.93).

Shares of LON:DGOC opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.53%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities increased their target price on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

