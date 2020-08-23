MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Compass Point dropped their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

MTG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,625. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after buying an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 181.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 1,098,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

