MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.12.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

