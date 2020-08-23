MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR alerts:

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.