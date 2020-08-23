Monero Price Tops $91.20 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $71.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $91.20 or 0.00787815 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Gate.io, Ovis and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,674,418 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Exrates, TradeOgre, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitBay, Crex24, Upbit, Bitlish, Poloniex, DragonEX, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Huobi, Bitbns, Graviex, Tux Exchange, Ovis, Kraken, Bitfinex, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Coinut, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Coindeal, Gate.io, Bisq and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

