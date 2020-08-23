NEM Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, NEM has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $759.47 million and approximately $42.41 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Cryptomate and Binance.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Crex24, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, YoBit, Kuna, OKEx, Bitbns, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Zaif, Liquid, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Upbit, B2BX, Exrates, Kryptono, Koineks and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

