Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

OTCMKTS NEPH opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nephros by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,391,000.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.