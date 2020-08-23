NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $348.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 15.9% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 49.3% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 84,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

