Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.31 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $2,605,366.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total transaction of $7,271,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,636.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

