New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.57 Million

Brokerages expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $70.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.09 million and the highest is $71.37 million. New Age Beverages posted sales of $69.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $282.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.18 million to $309.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $416.43 million, with estimates ranging from $312.09 million to $520.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

