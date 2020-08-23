New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 2,836,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

