Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.49. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

