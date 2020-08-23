Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.66.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,443,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 350,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Norbord by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.