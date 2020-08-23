Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £139.86 in Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,331 ($30.47) per share, with a total value of £139.86 ($182.85).

Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.60) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($204.78).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,712.02. Ocado Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 994.01 ($13.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,444 ($31.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,510.25 ($19.74).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

