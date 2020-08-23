Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

