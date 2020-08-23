Ontology (ONT) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00007491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Upbit and OKEx. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $606.41 million and approximately $222.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, Indodax, BitMart, OKEx, BCEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

