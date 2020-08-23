Oppenheimer Comments on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 823,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

