OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $35,065,425. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $421.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $447.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

