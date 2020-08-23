OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 1,299,242 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

