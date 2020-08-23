OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 742 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HII opened at $158.63 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

