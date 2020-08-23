PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $28,237.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00129008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01663335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00187550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,889,459,991 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

