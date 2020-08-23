Peter Taylor Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) Stock

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) insider Peter Taylor bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,294.42).

Shares of Pathfinder Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Friday. Pathfinder Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.92 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.62.

Pathfinder Minerals Company Profile

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

