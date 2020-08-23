Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 45.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

