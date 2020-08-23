Pi Financial Analysts Give Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) a C$1.60 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $165.83 million and a P/E ratio of 120.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

