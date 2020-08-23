Piper Sandler Weighs in on Home Depot Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2021 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.22. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

