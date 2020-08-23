Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $115.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $115.01 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $447.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $451.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $495.91 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,214 shares of company stock worth $2,018,226 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 468.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 234,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 188,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

