Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

