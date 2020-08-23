Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 574,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $17.69 on Friday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $853.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,617,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $3,763,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

