ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for ProntoForms’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. ProntoForms has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

