Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

