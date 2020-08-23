Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 2,989 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.31.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,611 shares of company stock worth $4,226,220. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

