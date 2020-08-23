Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in McKesson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in McKesson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

