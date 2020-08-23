Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

EFR opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

