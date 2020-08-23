Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,046 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $210.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

