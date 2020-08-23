Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

