Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

NYSE A opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.