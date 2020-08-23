Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.59.

Shares of SHAK opened at $58.34 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,132,050 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after acquiring an additional 787,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

