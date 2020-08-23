Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Norbord Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Norbord stock opened at C$46.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.10. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.25.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.