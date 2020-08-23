Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.46. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.