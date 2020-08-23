Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted by William Blair

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

ROKU opened at $147.13 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,659 shares of company stock worth $38,601,111 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

