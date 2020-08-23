Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.31. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

