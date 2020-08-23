Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Cut by Taglich Brothers

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boxlight in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $1,760,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.