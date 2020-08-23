Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $10.29 on Friday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

