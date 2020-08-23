RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Get RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR alerts:

RAIFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.