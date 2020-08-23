Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

WFT opened at C$74.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -134.67. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.08.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

