Raymond James Comments on Conifex Timber Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.