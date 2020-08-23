Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 887,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 308,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Reeds has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

